Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 1,329 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. 430,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,673. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

