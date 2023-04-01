Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 159 ($1.95) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

