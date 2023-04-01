Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $61,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

DUHP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 572,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

