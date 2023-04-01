Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 759,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 237,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 249,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,845. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

