DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 788192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

DiamondHead Trading Up 64.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

