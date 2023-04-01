DeversiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,986.31 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $75.64 million and approximately $7,986.31 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002654 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

