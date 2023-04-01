Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.26 ($11.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of €11.16 ($12.00). The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.