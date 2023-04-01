Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stake Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 13.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.34% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $81,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 3,479,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

