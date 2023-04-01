Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WILYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske raised Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Demant A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

