Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

