DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $368.86 million and $5.15 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 999,693,397 coins and its circulating supply is 682,062,556 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

