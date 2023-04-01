Daniel Bensen Sells 8,048 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
