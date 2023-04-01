Daniel Bensen Sells 8,048 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.