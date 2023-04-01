CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.