CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
