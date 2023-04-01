CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

About CytomX Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 797,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

