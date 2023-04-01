Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.21.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,738 shares of company stock worth $2,999,204. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
