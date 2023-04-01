CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.68. 1,515,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,008. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

