CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

