CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

