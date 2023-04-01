Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 13,411,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,362. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

