Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 1,187,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,515. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

