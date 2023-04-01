Critical Review: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gravitas Education and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Udemy has a consensus price target of $15.22, suggesting a potential upside of 72.39%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

This table compares Gravitas Education and Udemy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.11 $6.79 million $4.60 2.98 Udemy $629.10 million 2.04 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -8.18

Gravitas Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravitas Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

