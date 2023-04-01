CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,627.96

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,627.96 ($56.86) and last traded at GBX 4,081.50 ($50.15), with a volume of 1277393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,054 ($49.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($54.49) to GBX 4,545 ($55.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

CRH Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,948.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,466.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm has a market cap of £30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

CRH Increases Dividend

About CRH

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 3,639.46%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

