Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 3.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 1,097,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

