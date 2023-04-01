Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a fifty-two week low of C$12.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.15.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of consumer credit and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Service, Lease, Finance, Real Estate-related, and Entertainment. The Credit Service segment covers businesses related to credit card shopping, cash advance, smartphone settlement, and servicing (loan collection agency).

