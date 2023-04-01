Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,118. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

