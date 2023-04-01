Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 315,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,022,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,880,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,662. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.