Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 289,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

