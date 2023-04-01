Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.60. 498,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,645. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.