CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 375 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after buying an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,959,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 324.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. 52,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,507. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.42.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

