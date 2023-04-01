CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.