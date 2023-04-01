CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

