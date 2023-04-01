CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 8,003,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

