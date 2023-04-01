CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.16. 1,317,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.