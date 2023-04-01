CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,226 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

BN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 2,724,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,954. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

