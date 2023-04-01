CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 974 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,222,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,761,408. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

