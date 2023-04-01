CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.40. 39,602,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

