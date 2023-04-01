Covenant Trading Down 21.7% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $37,248.90 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

