Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 7,438 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

