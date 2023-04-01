Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

