Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

