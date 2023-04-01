Cordant Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,547. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

