Cordant Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

