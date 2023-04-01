Cordant Inc. Purchases 2,608 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $110.25. 5,667,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

