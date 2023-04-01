Contrasting Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) & Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $118.43 million 3.89 -$103.64 million ($2.46) -4.54 Hays $8.77 billion 0.25 $205.26 million N/A N/A

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hays 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eagle Point Credit and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Hays.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eagle Point Credit pays out -68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit -87.50% N/A N/A Hays N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Hays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

