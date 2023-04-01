Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.47. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

