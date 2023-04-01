ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. 7,708,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

