ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

