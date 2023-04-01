Comparing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $83.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 26.24% 22.72% 20.25% Netlist -20.65% -81.39% -40.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Power Integrations and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.41 $170.85 million $2.93 28.89 Netlist $161.64 million 5.48 -$33.37 million ($0.15) -24.73

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

