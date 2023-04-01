Comparing Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Embraer $4.54 billion 0.66 -$185.40 million $0.19 86.16

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobilicom and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embraer 0 1 5 0 2.83

Embraer has a consensus target price of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Embraer 0.78% 1.02% 0.29%

Summary

Embraer beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft.

