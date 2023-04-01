Comparing Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Its Rivals

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cipher Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -51.43% 2.28% -0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s peers have a beta of 6.07, suggesting that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -14.56 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.60 billion $569.54 million 1.74

Cipher Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 276 1252 1851 67 2.50

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Cipher Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cipher Mining peers beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

